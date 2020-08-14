Ellen’s being mean, and Sunny turns 12

Y’all, I hate hearing all this stuff about Ellen. I hate hearing that she’s mean and that many people that work for her find the workplace toxic. I just hate it. If she turned a blind eye to injustice or sexual harassment by one of her producers, then I will be mad.

I honestly hope it’s not true, but you know what? For all of those people that are so ready to “cancel” her solely based on the “fact” that she is mean, y’all can piss off.

I’ve seen so many posts on Facebook lately saying that she is finally getting what she deserves. Because she is mean? Ridiculous. Are we just going to forget all she has done to help normalize our community to the rest of the country. If you are living an out and proud life today, you can thank people like Ellen DeGeneres for starting that conversation with America. So many young people do not realize what it was like in the time before.

Before Ellen came out on television, there were so few positive gay role models on TV. I’m not saying everything changed overnight when she came out, but it was a real start to the change in the way the American public viewed us. And I, for one, will always be grateful to Ellen for that.

So she is mean; let’s break that down. Some people don’t know what it is like to be an entertainer and be “on.” I am not saying that I am on the same level as Ellen, but I am an entertainer … regardless of what you have heard. Believe me, it’s exhausting to always be ON. Smiling, joking and being upbeat like you are onstage all the time is exhausting.

I don’t think she is mean just to be mean; I just think she is not always ready to entertain, and that gets misinterpreted as being a bitch.

One of my very good friends is an entertainer, but when she is offstage, she is actually very shy. She is one of the nicest people I know but is constantly being called a bitch because she isn’t super outgoing when she is not on stage. I hate that so much for her.

Look, if it comes out that Ellen is crazy evil and sets fires to flaming bags of poop on the steps of an orphanage, I will absolutely be heartbroken. And I will let her go, so to speak. But just because some people find her mean? NO.

I’ve been called a bitch for not stopping to joke around with someone I don’t really know. Luckily, being a bit of a bitch is on brand for me. I guess that is the real problem most people have with Ellen; her brand is being nice. She says be kind to one another at the close of every show but doesn’t always practice what she preaches. In that way, sure, she is a bit hypocritical. I get that. But to just “cancel” her for that is just as wrong as being mean.

Like I said, I hate hearing all this stuff about Ellen, but I am still a fan. But Lord help me if y’all ever go after Kelly Clarkson! I will fight a bitch over Kelly.

On a lighter note, yesterday was my Pomeranian Sunny’s birthday. Yes, we are those gays that know our dogs’ birthdays.

But we don’t make it into a big deal. We just had a small cake and a very intimate and exclusive get-together with a few decorations, an ice sculpture of Sunny and a bouncy house.

We are feeling the repercussions of the party today, though. Everyone is SO hungover, so I made myself a Bloody Mary … you know, hair of the dog.

I took Sunny some Pedialyte a few minutes ago, and his trick is still here. I can’t believe he let him stay the night. He is such a whore!

I can’t believe my baby is 12 years old. Seems like just yesterday I was teaching him to fetch, and now he always seems to have a ball in his mouth … just like his daddy.

My dogs have really helped me during this quarantine bullshit. Every day they make me laugh, and I never feel too lonely. Even if I want to be alone … nope. They refuse it. Even if I want a moment to myself, fugitaboutit! I shut the bathroom door and I have tiny noses snorting and little paws reaching for me. They are called lap dogs for a reason: They are not happy unless they are in your lap.

We literally sleep in a dog pile. At any time during the night, I have at least two dogs touching me. And as soon as my husband leaves for work in the mornings, I can easily have all five dogs on me. I think they are worried I am going to get cold, so they are warming me up.

I’m not sure what they will do when I finally go back to work. They will probably have a party: bitches and blow for everybody. Rude!

Remember to always love more, bitch less and be fabulous. XOXO! Cassie Nova