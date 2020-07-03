Online drag shows, talk shows from home and keeping hope alive

Hi guys! Is it me, or does it seem the amount of stupid in the world has grown exponentially? Every day I see more and more stupid shit. People I thought were, you know, sensible seem to have lost their fucking minds. Social media has turned everyone into an expert on everything.

It wouldn’t be so bad if the “stupids” would just be stupid at home behind their computers, but these assholes are out in the public every day. Driving on our streets, not wearing masks and spreading their stupidity along with whatever virus and bad breath they have.

I can’t stand it. Between the Karens, Trumpsters and the Corona-is-a-hoaxers, I start every day pissed off and wanting to slap the shit out of everyone. Also, putting almond milk in coffee is disgusting — completely unrelated, but since I was bitching I thought I’d throw that in too.

Alrighty then! Enough of that.

How is everyone enjoying their summer?

So, last week Gov. Abbott and Costello closed up the bars again — and on the very day we were going to start doing shows again in the Rose Room! I was nervous about going back to work, but we were doing everything possible to follow our own safety standards, which were stricter than the Texas guidelines. In the end, I know it was the right decision. I wish the almighty scientists would hurry up and find a cure or a vaccine so we can get back to work.

Since this all started, we have tried to adapt and have started doing online shows. I’m surprised by how much fun they can be, but I still really miss the interaction with the audience. The great thing about my online show is that I can see people’s comments in real time, so there is still some interaction.

We have had people watching our online show that never have been to a real drag show. Hell, I’ve even had family members watch and comment on the shows (shout out to my Aunt Tammy). The great part of it is, I don’t have to wear pads or anything from the waist down! Don’t worry. I have never done the show without at least underwear on. But the eye rolls I get from my husband when, from the waist up — beads, rhinestones, boobs, lashes and big hair, but from the waist down — underwear, hairy legs and house shoes. Plus, you know that side view of my belly without my corset just ain’t right.

My good Judy Larry The Fairy produces the show and has done an incredible job considering we are doing the shows from our individual homes. He has made hilarious clips for the show that signal it is time to do a shot or just something stupid to make you smile. And the girls in the show have really turned it. I have some very creative friends.

I have to say, as far as television shows going live from their houses go, I am sick of it.

Jimmy Fallon: Bless your heart, but I had to stop watching because I am tired of your kids interfering with your monologue. Your live shows are a wonderful reminder that I do not want kids.

Ellen: Bless your heart. I know you are trying, but somedays I wanna punch average Andy. I actually really like you, Andy, but you interrupt more than an interrupting cow. What is an interrupting coMOOOO!

Jimmy Kimmel: You, my friend, are doing it right. You’ve cut your show down to a tight 30 minutes and really sum up how I am feeling each day with your opening monologue — somedays angry; somedays sad, but always with a twist of humor. You are really f-ing funny.

Now, y’all know I love me some Kelly Clarkson. I love how she opens each show with covers of other artists’ songs. The great thing about her doing this during quarantine is that the songs don’t have the live audience applauding, which makes it better for me when I want to perform one of those covers in the show. Plus her not being all done up by a professional make-up artist makes me feel better while I’m sitting in my living room looking like the Grinch.

During this pandemic, I have stayed constantly on the verge of tears. I choke up and get that awful lump in my throat so easily now. The drive by birthday parties, the girl that beat cancer and came home to her street lined with her friends and family cheering for her, the 7 p.m. beating of pots and pans for our healthcare workers — it all makes me cry.

But the tears truly flow over what has happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the countless other people of color senselessly killed by police. When George Floyd called out for his mother — it felt like a gut punch. If you were not affected by that, then my heart breaks for you and your heartlessness.

Truth is, this whole “We will get through this together” stuff sometimes feels like a joke. But we have to have hope — hope that the world can change; hope it will get better. Did you ever notice how much light comes from the glowing numbers on a watch in a dark, dark room? Hope is like that little bit of light. You gotta keep hope alive, even if it is only a little bit.

I know; I know — I am getting corny. But I hope you understand what I am saying. But if you can’t keep hope alive — Fuck it. Start a fire.

Remember to always love more, bitch if you need to and be fabulous! XOXO, Cassie Nova