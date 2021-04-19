Texas Competes, represented by business leaders and of chambers of commerce, held a press conference at the Capitol in Austin today, Monday, April 19, to oppose a long list of discriminatory bills working their way through the Legislature.

The legislation includes bans on trans athletes from participating in sports to bans on providing medically necessary gender treatment to a number of license to discriminate bills, both specific and broad. Other bills would ban gender marker changes, criminalize HIV infection and invalidate local nondiscrimination ordinances.

State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, D-Dallas, kicked off the presentation. Gonzalez authored an omnibus LGBTQ nondiscrimination bill also working its way through committee.

Gary Sanchez, currently chair of the Texas LGBT Chambers of Commerce and formerly with VisitDallas, asked lawmakers to remember the small businesses of Texas. He said, “When you attack one of us, you attack all of us,” and asked legislators to keep Texas an inclusive and welcoming state to live and work.

Texas Competes CEO Jessica Shortall said, “Business thrives on certainty and stability,” but right now businesses are faced with the uncertainty that discriminatory policies cause.

This is the statement signed by companies with a large Texas presence and regional chambers of commerce: