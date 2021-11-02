North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s November Brewing Up Business meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Crickles & Company, 4000 Cedar Springs Road, Ste. E. Parking is available on the streets and in the parking lot behind Hunky’s — including, until 10:30 a.m., spots reserved for Hunky’s patrons. Admission is free to chamber members and first-time guests.

Brewing up Business is a monthly chamber event geared toward business networking opportunities. Attendees can develop new business relationships by giving their 30-second commercial/elevator speech, sharing contact information and learning more about how we can do business with and refer business to each other. Each month, a spotlight member will give a 10-minute presentation to do a deeper dive into their organization and services.

For more information email Lisa Howe at lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com or go to the chamber website here.

— Tammye Nash