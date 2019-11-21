According to sources who contacted Dallas Voice, Cedar Springs Road, from about Douglas to Throckmorton, has been closed down after workers doing construction at 4123 Cedar Springs nicked a gas line causing a leak.

Dallas Voice senior staff writer David Taffet is on the scene now and we will update this post as soon as more information is available. A police officer on the scene confirmed that the street was shut down due to a gas leak, but could not say what caused the leak or exactly where it was.