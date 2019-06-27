Kansas City, Mo., transgender woman Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, was found shot to death about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 25, at an abandoned home there. She is the 11th transgender woman murdered this year in the U.S. All of the victims, including Lindsey, have been black women.

Police Sgt. Adam Painter says Lindsey’s body was found on the porch of the home, and that it showed “obvious signs of trauma,” according to KCTV Channel 5. The Kansas City Star reports that neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots about 2:30 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kris Wade, executive director of the Justice Project of Kansas City, told the Star that seven of her transgender clients have been killed in Kansas City since 2009.

Trans woman Tamara Dominquez, 36, was murdered at an intersection just a block from where Lindsey’s body was found in August 2015. A witness told police at the time that Dominguez had gotten out of an SUV and that the driver have then run over her several times before leaving the scene.

Police later arrested Luis Sanchez, and charged him with murdering Dominguez. He pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.