On his first day in office, President Joe Biden will sign a number of executive orders. It’s unclear if one of his first actions will reverse an order Trump made on one of the last days of his term in office that allows social service providers to discriminate based on sexual orientation. That order allows homeless shelters to refuse admission to gays and lesbians and adoption agencies to refuse service to LGBTQ people.

Biden is expected to extend an eviction ban another two months.

He’s expected to sign a national face mask order for the next 100 days.

A suspension of school loan payments will be extended through September.

He plans to rejoin the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accord.

He will reverse the Muslim ban.

He will stop construction on the border wall.

Create a national response to the pandemic and a national distribution plan for the vaccine.

— David Taffet