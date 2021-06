The music, the movies and the A-to-Z’s you need to know to have the hottest (and most well deserved) HOT SUMMER. You might be sooo ready for concerts and unexpected touching that questionable choices could arise — Brad and Ryan are here to help break it down, one letter at a time. Also, all the best music, movies and concerts to hit the scene during the hot months of ‘21.

NOTES: Ryan’s GMA Segment for Daddy & Dada