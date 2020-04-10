Here’s another installment of our suggestions for the best reading options during lockdown (and it helps that you can have them safely delivered straight to your home!). For this edition, we focus on true crime options.

True crime fans will want to have Highway of Tears by Jessica McDiarmid in their laps while being quarantined. It’s a deep look into a tragedy: Along a highway in British Columbia, officials have discovered dozens of murdered indigenous women and girls through the decades. How this happened, what is being done about it, it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Also look for The Lost Brothers by Jack El-Hai, a missing-boys mystery that’s nearly seven decades old but still a very active case.

Here’s another one to whet your true crime whistle: Assassinations: The Plots, Politics, and powers Behind History-Changing Murders by Nick Redfern. The title says it all… except “you’ll like it.” Another book you’ll like: The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia by Emma Copley Eisenberg, the story of a crime that impacted an entire geographical area.

If you’ve always wondered what it might be like to be in a high government crime-fighting position, then you’ll want to read The Unexpected Spy by Tracy Walder with Jessica Anya Blau. It’s the story of Walder’s years with the FBI, the CIA, and the life of one woman inside the world of taking down terrorists. And if you’ve always wondered how crime-fighters do their work, then look for American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson. It’s a book about the man who helped set the stage for the way forensics is done, even today – and that includes the things he got all wrong.