If spring cleaning and planting is getting you anxious to redo your home, but you need some additional inspiration, well that’s what streaming services are for. Here are some online options for motivation, encouragement and distraction. (All of these are available on Netflix.)

Hey, it’s possible — even likely — you’ll feel a little inferiority complex creep in after just half an episode of The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (pictured above). But take that as a challenge, not a disappointment. When you see what real estate can become, you might get even more ambitious. Or you can go the other direction entirely with Tiny House Nation, which shows how people live in less than 500 square feet of space. It might make you feel a bit superior in your studio apartment.

You’ve been living under a rock for the last year if you haven’t at least heard of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (pictured), with the declutter queen who counsels her clients to dispose of anything that doesn’t “spark joy.” If you have been under a rock, you probably don’t need her advice, though the show is a hoot either way. The show Minimalism can also get you in the mood for living a life built on simple pleasures and clean lines.

For more escapist fare, there’s always the one-two punch of Styling Hollywood (pictured) and Queer Eye. Both reality shows feature gay design experts plying their craft (and usually camping it up) for customers in need. And Interior Design Masters gives us a makeover competition for people who are actually following through.