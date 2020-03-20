The Outsider.

Just because most public events have been postponed, canceled or scaled back doesn’t mean there aren’t still ways to spend your free time… with an emphasis on “free.” In this space in the coming weeks, we will suggest activities to maximize your self-isolation — TV, music, books, games, movies, podcasts and the like. So don’t fret! We got you covered … starting with shows to stream in your down time.

We all love to binge-watch series, but with so many options out there — and only so much time in the day — just culling through the choices can be paralyzing, especially when it comes to new shows. Here are some suggestions.

The Outsider

We’re not quite sure when Stephen King moved from the category of guilty pleasure into literary fiction, but the fact Hollywood has treated so much of his oeuvre respectfully in recent years puts it far away from the campy miniseries and quickie horror films of the past. HBO’s adaptation of his book about a mysterious entity committing atrocities in other people’s bodies just concluded its 10-episode run. Hmmm… a deadly force that jumps from person to person but people don’t

believe it exists…? Sounds familiar.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

If you’re not a sports gay, you may not have followed the brief but exciting career of NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in prison following his conviction for murder. How could an athlete at the top of his game go so wrong? This thoughtful three-part miniseries cogently and deeply explores the factors contributing to his behavior, including repressed homosexuality and traumatic brain injury. It’s a compelling and sympathetic portrayal of a human being in crisis without diminishing the horrors of his actions.

Little Fires Everywhere.

Reese Witherspoon, who in recent years has rivaled Oprah and Ellen in her near-domination of TV, returns to the miniseries format with her fourth outing in as many years (following two seasons of Big Little Lies on HBO and The Morning Show on Apple+). This one, based on the 2017 book, has already dropped the first three of its seven eps on Hulu, with the fourth to come in a week and one each Wednesday until April 15 … by which time, hopefully, you’ll be out of quarantine.