It’s at least as hard coming up with interesting cocktail recipes as it is dinner recipes (vodka-and-soda being the chicken casserole of alcoholic beverages). So we enlisted the help of some mixologists — all brand ambassadors for various liquors — to come up with easy at-home blends to make your Zoom happy hour pop with bright springtime flavors. And all are made with pretty simple ingredients you should have nearby already!

Cucumber Lemonade (above)

Ingredients: 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin; 1 part lemon juice; 1 part sugar syrup; 2 parts soda water; 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

Glass: Highball.

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber & 1 slice of lemon.

— Mattias Horseman

Backyard Tea

Ingredients: 2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum; 1 part iced tea; 2 parts lemonade; sliced lemon.

Glass: Tall boy.

Method: Combine in a pitcher; serve on the rocks, garnished with a lemon.

— Ashley Thomas

The Freshest Margarita

Ingredients: 2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila; ¾ part agave nectar; 1 part fresh lime juice; lime slices.

Glass: Rocks.

Method: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

— Jaime Salas