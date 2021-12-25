What do you do when you’ve hired the Beaumont Ballet to come to town to perform The Nutcracker as a fundraiser for the Beulaville Baptist Book Club, and then Madge’s pina colada casserole gives all the dancers food poisoning? Why, you bring in the Velvet Kittens to put their own twist on a Christmas classic. At least, that’s what happens in Mark-Brian Sonna’s A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker, on stage through Dec. 26 at Studio Theatre, 15650 Addison Road. Check out MBSProductions.info for more information and tickets.

Christmas Eve Services At LGBTQ-affirming churches around DFW

Cathedral of Hope

5910 Cedar Springs Road

7 p.m. (bilingual service with childcare available); 9 p.m. (childcare available); 11 p.m. (Candlelight with incense used)

Northaven Church

11211 Preston Road

5:30 p.m.; 11 p.m.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

3014 Oak Lawn Ave.

7 p.m.; 11 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church

6525 Inwood Road

7:30 p.m.; 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.

Kessler Park UMC

1215 Turner Ave.

5 p.m. family candlelight service; 7 p.m. lessons and carols candlelight service; 11 p.m. livestream worship from home

Celebration Church

908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth

5 p.m.; 11 p.m.

Agape MCC

4615 E. California Parkway, Forest Hill

7 p.m.

St. Stephen UMC

2520 Oates Drive, Mesquite

5 p.m.; 11 p.m.