SAT 12.19

(above) Everybody needs a little “Love and Joy” this holiday season, and The Women’s Chorus of Dallas is here to give it to you with the premiere of its special virtual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 19. Best of all, the concert is free — although you are certainly welcome to donate to the Chorus — when you register at TicketTailor.com/events/thewomenschorusofdallas/458899#. Love and Joy: Virtual Holiday Concert by The Women’s Chorus of Dallas premieres online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and will be available online until Monday, Dec. 21. Register at the link above or email TWCD at TWCDOffice@twcd.org or call 214-520-7828 or information.

SUN 12.20

It’s been a tough year for LGBTQ arts organizations, but the community has stepped up in so many ways to help our organizations make it through. Now Marsha Dimes hopes to bring a little yuletide cheer your way — and a little yuletide cash the Turtle Creek Chorale’s way — with A Marsha Dimes Christmas Special, virtual show featuring “some of your favorite (and second favorite) queens,” including DeManda Refund, Aunt Marge, Stormy Weather, Nippy Peaks and more. And everyone who donates at least $10 for their ticket will receive the link for the Zoom After Party, hosted by Marsha herself. A Marsha Dimes Christmas Special streams live on YouTube at 8 p.m. Tickets require a $10 minimum donation, available at MarshaDimes.com/give.

THU 12.24

Make sure the stockings are all hung by the chimney with care, because Santa is on his way! It’s Christmas Eve!