David Archuleta, who became a star as the runner-up on season 7 of American Idol and who recently came out as bisexual, performs Tuesday, Dec. 21, with The Turtle Creek Chorale at First United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N. U.S. 75-Central Expressway 1000. Archuleta will sing a selection of solos, and some numbers with TCC. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $50, available at TurtleCreekChorale.com/season.

The Turtles are singing

Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., for the 2021 version of the group’s beloved holiday concert. There’s something for everyone in the Turtles’ “Sure Stars Shining” show, including plenty of the joy, laughter, peace and love we’ve all come to expect from TCC for the holidays, conveyed through traditional carols, new renditions of old favorites and even some dancing. TCC presents the 90-minute-no-intermission holiday show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. And if that isn’t enough for you, TCC presents “An Evening with David Archuleta” on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at First United Methodist Church in Richardson, 503 N. U.S. 75, beginning at 7 p.m. The season 7 American Idol runner-up will perform solo and, on a few songs, with the men of TCC. Tickets for all the shows are available at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

Pride on ice

The Allen Americans ice hockey team hosts Pride Night Friday, Dec. 17, at The Village at Allen, 200 E. Stacy Road, No. 1350. Tickets for the game, which will see the Americans face off against the Orlando Solar Bears, range from $26-$37, and for each ticket to the game sold, the team will donate $6 to the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. Get tickets and information at AllenAmericans.com.

Paws and Claus

Operation Kindness, one of North Texas’ leading no-kill shelters, is bringing in Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to pose for pics with your furry friends. For $20, a professional photographer will take 10 photos and put them on a flash drive for you, or for $15, the photographer will shoot the photos on your phone if you prefer. Proceeds benefit Operation Kindness, located at 3201 Earhart Drive in Carrollton.

Have a harmonious holiday

Pentatonix, the a cappella quintet created by Arlington natives Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kirstin Maldonado (and that is featured on the cover of the 2021 edition of Out North Texas, the area’s premiere LGBTQ visitors and relocation guide) performs in concert Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23, at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place in Grand Prairie, beginning each night at 7 p.m. This is the group’s first tour since the pandemic began, and fans are eager to see them live again. So tickets are going fast. Get yours soon at

TicketsOnSale.com.