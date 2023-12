The Oak Lawn Band, pictured here at a Cedar Springs Wine Walk earlier this year, presents the Destinations of December holiday concert, hosted by Cassie Nova, on Saturday, Dec. 16, at L.G. Pinkston High School.

Chloë Agnew, formerly with the group Celtic Women, will be special guest performer at the Turtle Creek Chorale’s 2023 holiday concert, Sing for Joy: A Celtic Holiday Celebration, Saturday, Dec. 16, at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth.