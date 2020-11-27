TUES 12.1

(above) Melissa Grove, executive director of Legacy Counseling Center, will be the guest speaker at Dallas College’s World AIDS Day event, presented online via Webex. Grove will discuss the early days of the AIDS crisis and what similarities she sees between those days and now as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also offer cutting-edge information in layman’s terms on PrEP, U=U and other HIV/AIDS topics.

2-3 p.m. online at DallasCollege.Webex.com.

TUES 12.1

The Golden Gays — for LGBTQ people 50 and older and those that love them — hold their First Tuesday Matinee Movie outing, hosted by GALA (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of

North Texas. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the AMC Stonebriar 24, 2601 Preston Road in Frisco.

Look for Lisa and Jeanne in the lobby.

Visit the event page at Facebook.com/events/499371770686615/ for more information.

WED 12.2

Resource Center hosts the Red Ribbon Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Candlelight Vigil to commemorate World AIDS Day, to show support for those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and remember those who have been lost to HIV/AIDS. The live-streamed event, presented by Gilead, will include entertainment by Turtle Creek Chorale and a Community Center drive-thru with lights and more. 6:30- 7 p.m., live-stream event; 7-7:30 p.m., Community Center drive-thru.

For more information visit MyResourceCenter.org/RedRibbon.