11.14

Operation Kindness holding virtual fundraiser

(above) Operation Kindness hosts its 28th Annual Canines, Cats and Cabernet fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 14, this year in a virtual format that gives supporters a chance to support the no-kill shelter while “partying in place.” The event features live and silent auctions and runs from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Visit OperationKindness.org for more information or to register for tickets.

11.16

Dallas Symphony Chamber Players perform

Dallas Symphony Chamber Players presents the Gill World Premiere — Quartet for Oboe and Strings, Golijov Last Round for string nonet and Tchaikovsky Souvenir de Florence Monday in a concert presented at the Meyerson Symphony Center and streamed live.

In-person tickets are limited. Dallas Symphony Chamber Players in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., and online.

For tickets and information, visit DallasChamberMusic.org or call 214-864-1993.

11.14

Drive-In Burlesque

The Dallas Burlesque Festival returns for its 12th year but is switching to a drive-in show that will allow fans to safely socially distance while either enjoying the show on two HD LED video screens from the comfort of their vehicles using an FM radio signal or sitting outside in allotted space next to their vehicles, listening to the professional stage-based sound system. Visit FairPark.org or the Facebook event page, Facebook.com/events/693552681249801/, for more information and COVID protocols.

Dallas Burlesque Festival: Drive-In Edition takes place from 6-11 p.m. at Fair Park, 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets start at $39.95 and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com.