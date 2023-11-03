Feeling blue? Or better yet, do you look fabulous in blue? Or maybe you are just in the mood to help out a worthy cause. Whichever, you’ll want to check out the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s Blue Ball Enchanted Azure Affair on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Halo’s Bar & Grill, 3500 Alta Mere in Fort Worth. Proceeds benefit AIDS Outreach Center. Get your tickets at DFWSisters.org.

Miss DIVA 2023 Liv Laughlove and Miss DIVA 2019 Ophelia Oliver host DIVA After DARK on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

at JR.’s Bar & Grill. Proceeds benefit GDMAF.