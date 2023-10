Hey all you LGBTQ youth: Break out your best vampire garb — or maybe you prefer to go as a werewolf or something else? — and get ready for Youth First’s “Monster Mash” dance party Friday, Oct. 13, from 6-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

John Waters brings his spoken word show, John Waters: End of the World, to the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.