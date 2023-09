Fairway to Equality, the annual golf tournament benefiting the Human Rights Campaign Fund, tees off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Indian Creek Golf Club in Carrollton. Visit HRC.org for information.

Betty SiSonnet, the reigning Miss LifeWalk, steps down and crowns the new Miss LifeWalk 2023 on Sunday, Oct. 1, in The Rose Room.