Friday 09.27 – Saturday 10.26

North Texas get ready for four weekends of fright

Screams Halloween theme park returns to Waxahachie at the Scarborough fair grounds with more terrifying attractions for this year. Featuring five haunted houses, each with a different theme, get ready to encounter post-apocalyptic zombies, ghost pirates, wicked witches, ghoulish hotel clerks and evil carnival folks. The park is open Fridays and Saturdays featuring live music and entertainment, food vendors and tarot card readings.

DEETS:

Screams Halloween Theme Park,

2511 FM 66, Waxahachie.

7:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. $32.

ScreamsPark.com.

Saturday 10.05

Lynda Carter returns to the Eisemann Center

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, brings her latest musical tour, THIS LIFE My Music My Story, to the Eisemann Center in Richardson. The show, which offers VIP cabaret-style table seating as well as general admission seating, will include video of Carter’s personal photos and video clips beginning 30 minutes prior and running throughout the show.

DEETS:

Eisemann Center for Performing Arts,

2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

7:30 p.m. $45 and up.

EisemannCenter.com.

Thursday 10.03 – Saturday 10.05

Que Q Cinema’s 2019 film festival

Love queer cinema? Then catch three days of Pride-centric film in Cowtown at Q Cinema’s 21st International LGBT Film Festival. Opening night will feature out director Del Shore’s Six Characters in Search of a Play as the night’s centerpiece. The weekend includes a performance by Switch n’ Play and an appearance by Suzanne Westenhoefer.

DEETS:

Fort Worth Botanic Gardens,

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

QCinema.org.