Seventeen years have passed in Winters, Texas, since Peggy died after falling over G.W.’s wooden leg. And the times have surely changed. It’s 2015, and the U.S. Supreme Court has just issued its landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges recognizing marriage equality nationwide. So Ty and his husband Kyle — who happens to be Black, by the way — are coming back to Winters to complete their goal of being married in every state in the U.S., with Texas being state number 50. Wanna know what happens? Then you need to head over to the Kalita Humphreys Theater for Uptown Players’ production of Del Shores’ A Very Sordid Wedding, opening tonight and running through Oct. 3. The show, directed by Shores himself, stars Christopher Abraham, Brandon A. Bailey, Hunter Barnett, Bradley Campbell, Allyn Carrell, Mari Deese, Steve Golin, Kelly Groves, Isreal J. Henry, Dom G. Jones, Shannon McGrann, Bruce Melena, Kevin Moore, Cassie Nova, Ivy Opdyke, Cara Serber, Morgana Shaw, Sally Soldo and Paul J. Williams as Brother Boy, with Emerson Collins reprising his role from the Very Sordid Wedding movie as Billy Joe Dobson.

June may be LGBTQ Pride Month, but here in DFW, we have too much Pride to limit it to just one month, and this weekend will see Pride celebrations taking place all around the Metroplex. Dallas Southern Pride presents Black Pride Weekend, beginning tonight with a welcome reception from 7-10 p.m. at Sheraton Suites Market Center, the host hotel, and lasting through Sunday. Visit DallasSouthernPride.com for all the details. On Saturday, the North Texas Pride Foundation hosts the North Texas Pride “Come As You Are” festival from 11a.m.-7 p.m. at Saigling House in Plano (details at Facebook.com/NorthTexasPride), and the Texas LatinX Pride Fest is happening Saturday from 3-9 p.m. at Reverchon Park (details at Facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/texas-latinx-pride-fest-2021/566171514186914.)

Are you looking for a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and have a chance to relax in the great outdoors? Then pack up your camping gear and head about 100 miles south on I-45 and check out LGBTQ+ Outdoorfest, beginning today and lasting through Sunday, Sept. 26, at Rainbow Ranch, “Texas’ favorite gay-owned campgrounds.” You can join rainbow family from across the country for a weekend of camping, kayaking, hiking, workshops and more. Get more info at RainbowRanch.net.

Do you want the world to get back to normal? That won’t happen until we can stop or at least dramatically slow the spread of COVID-19. Do your part and get vaccinated. AIN and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation Strategic Support Team will be providing free COVID vaccinations Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29 and 30, from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. at the AHF Pharmacy inside the AIN offices, 2600 N. Stemmons, Ste. 151. There’s no appointment necessary, and they can do booster shots, too.

The Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s Team Metro will be hitting the grill at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave., from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, to cool burgers, brats and hot dogs with all the fixings — plus brownies for dessert — to raise money for LifeWalk. You get a great meal and help a great cause, all for just $5. They will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win fabulous prizes, too. What’s not to love?! Visit GDMAF.org for details.