The Small Ensemble Showcase of the Turtle Creek Chorale sings about the healing power of music that was so badly needed and missed during the pandemic. Chorale members will sing about strength and survival displayed during the AIDS epidemic, through the loss of friends to breast cancer and now during the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert is free but advance tickets are needed to keep things safer at the door. The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

……………

BUY YOUR PLANTS HERE

Head over to Hillcrest House to replenish your indoor garden as Team ASD holds a plant sale to benefit LifeWalk, the largest annual AIDS walk in North Texas. LifeWalk benefits Prism Health North Texas, AIDS Services Dallas and other HIV services oganizations. Team members will be out in the parking lot on Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until noon or even earlier if all plants are gone. Hillcrest House is located at 834 N. Marsalis Ave. in Oak Cliff. And there’s time to join Team ASD or any LifeWalk team at LifeWalk.org.

GET YOUR PHOTO MADE HERE

The NoH8 campaign returns to Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 28. What to bring? Wear a white T-shirt. The NoH8 logo and duct tape design for the photo will be done by NoH8 team members. Before you head over to the W Hotel at 2440 Victory Park Lane for the photo shoot, make sure you’ve purchased your tickets at NOH8Campaign.com.

VISIT A FUN HOME HERE

Uptown Players presents the hit Broadway musical Fun Home through Sunday, Aug. 29. The story is based on cartoonist Alison Bechtel’s pictorial novel of the same name about her father’s coming out as well as her own all set in the family’s funeral home. If you enjoyed Bechdel’s cartoon Dykes To Watch Out For that appeared in Dallas Voice through the length of its run, you’ll love Fun Home. Tickets are available at UptownPlayers.org.

CHANGE YOUR GENDER MARKER HERE

Changing your name and gender marker can be daunting tasks, especially on your own. Lambda Legal makes the process a little easier with a name and gender change workshop on Aug. 30 via Zoom. Legal experts in the field discuss what the process looks like to secure federal identity documents as well as Texas documents. Learn how the process works for you in Texas courts and, if you’re an attorney interested in learning the process so you can better assist members of the transgender community, you can receive CLE credit. Sign up at LambdaLegal.org.