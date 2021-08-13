Resource Center, the Young Professionals Advisory Council and event co-chairs Mahoganie Gaston and Zachary B. Fountain-Metz present the Back-To-School Talent Show Extravaganza, a virtual event benefitting Youth First, Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. This event, which combines Youth First’s annual talent show with a fundraising effort, is free and is presented by Toyota. Youth First serves LGBTQ and allied youth, ages 12-18 and equips them with the tools and resources they need to live an authentic life through year-round, free programming that decreases high-risk behaviors, reduces social isolation, and increases self-esteem. For all the information on becoming a sponsor, donating to the event and to watch the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/8ywr5vbn.

Listen to her

Alanis Morissette performs live, with special guest Garbage, on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Avenue. Tickets range from $56-$166 and are available at LiveNation.com

Write here

Cara Mia Theatre hosts a writing workshop open to Black, indigenous, POC and queer folks interested in writing and performing their own personal, political, rowdy manifesto on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak Street. The workshop, a companion piece to Virginia Grise’s performance manifesto Your Healing is Killing Me, is free and will be held from noon-3 p.m. Call 214-516-0706 or email info@carameatheatre.org for information.

Eat here

DJ Tony Dean spins all the best in vocal dance music (aka Disco) Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at The Ivy Tavern, 5334 Lemmon Ave. Enjoy the music, top-notch adult beverages and delicious food from The Ivy’s kitchen all on the fan- and mist-cooled Ivy patio.



Listen to them

Maroon 5 performs live Monday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Avenue. Tickets range from $32 to $363 and are available online at TicketNetwork.com.

Shop for art here

South Main Village, 120 S. Louis Ave., #101 in Fort Worth, presents its regular Third Thursday art crawl in the Near Southside Arts District, hosted by galleries and local businesses. The monthly event is designed to give local artists more opportunity for exposure and advancement, and to give art lovers a chance to support local artists. Most galleries and shops in the Near Southside district open their doors for free to visitors from 6-9 p.m.