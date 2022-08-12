There you are, just hanging on the beach, trying to enjoy those last days of a swinging summer with your best girlfriends and all the hot guys, just minding your own business, when what happens? Those damn aliens decide to invade and spoil all your fun! Except, of course, what could be more fun than fighting off an alien invasion with the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their Wet & Wild End of Summer Hullabaloo Beach Blanket Bingo Splash Down Party Alien Invasion. So don your most fabulous ’50s finery and head over to The Hidden Door to send summer out with a bang (so to speak).

……………….

Celebrate your unique self

Everybody is a unique and work of art, and the OK@BX Fest — featuring hands-on art and games, local artists and entertainment celebrating uniqueness and individuality — gives everyone the chance to celebrate themselves and others in all their glory. The event will be held from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce. Visit OK@BX.org for details.

Celebrate The Rainbow

The twice-postponed 30th annual Austin Pride Festival and Parade are postponed no more; the Rainbow takes over the streets of Austin on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the Pride Festival from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse Segovia St., and the Pride Parade stepping off at 8 p.m. from the Texas State Capitol Building and heading down Congress Avenue to end on the bridge. Festival tickets are $20 at the gate; $10 for those ages 7-17, and free for children 6 and under. The parade is free. Check out AustinPride.org for details.

Get Envy-ous

Drag has become one of the most popular art forms around these days. But here in North Texas, we’ve long known about the transformative power of drag. And the cast of Mustache Envy takes that power above and beyond. Catch the Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque troupe performing Friday, Aug. 19 (and every third Friday, in fact) at 9:30 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3-14 Throckmorton St. Visit MustacheEnvy.com for info.