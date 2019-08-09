Friday 08.09 – Sunday 08.25

Let them eat cake!

To close its 18th season, Uptown Players will present The Cake, a new comedy by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. For those who don’t know, Brunstetter is a writer-turned-producer who works on the popular NBC series This is Us. Her new play features Della, a sweet-natured Christian baker who battles self-conflict after Jen, her best friend’s lesbian daughter, requests a cake for her wedding.

Della must weigh her closely held beliefs and what might truly be the right thing to do. Religion and Pride clash in this delectably funny, but deep, production.

Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

UptownPlayers.org.

Friday 08.09 – Saturday 08.24

Pegasus Theatre presents new Paul Kalburgi play

Set in a converted strip-club carpet store in Dallas, Broadway or Bust follows a desperate theater troupe trying to stage an Off-Off-Broadway production to keep their company afloat. Written by out British-born playwright Paul Kalburgi, this play hilariously deviates from the dark tale he turned into In the Tall Grass – a story about a trans woman brutally murdered in Dallas. Although Kalburgi lives in New Zealand, Broadway or Bust highlights his admiration for North Texas and close-knit bonds of community theater.

Bath House Cultural Center,

521 Lawther Drive.

PegasusTheatre.org.

Tuesday 08.13

Dragged out comedy classic screens in Dallas

Celebrating its 60-year anniversary, Some Like it Hot is a timeless laugh-riot about two men who dress in drag to hide from the mob. Starring Hollywood icons Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marylin Monroe, this film challenged waning social norms expected of the big screen, becoming one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time. Now this legendary comedy hits Landmark’s Magnolia Theatre as part of its Tuesday Big Movie New Classic Series.

Landmark’s Magnolia Theatre,

3699 McKinney Ave.

Shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

LandMarkTheatres.com/Dallas.