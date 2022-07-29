All hail the queen! Her Majesty Nancy Peoples, reigning empress of the Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington (Reign XLII), is turning 65, and there is no way such an auspicious occasion could be allowed to pass without a party worthy of such an amazing woman. That’s why Urban Cowboy Saloon is hosting Nancy’s RED 65th Party on Friday, July 29, starting at 9 p.m. (See details in listings.) Nancy, known as The Texas Scarlett Cowgirl, has been active and involved in the LGBTQ community as an ally and volunteer since the late 1980s and has been especially active in the Imperial Court and in TGRA. And if you want to honor her majesty with a gift, her favorite flowers are snow fire roses and Gerber daisies; she likes to drink wine and margaritas, and her favorite shots are cactus juice and Josh’s raspberry lemon drop. It’s gonna be a royal good time.

Dance extravaganza

Some of the best and most famous Middle Eastern dancers (aka belly dancers, male and female) and musicians in the world are converging on North Texas this week for Yalla Raqs the Palace, three days of classes, competitions and shows beginning Friday, July 29, at The Palace Arts Center, 300 S. Main St. in Grapevine. Check calendar listings for show times and other details, and head on over for a show you won’t forget.

Pack a picnic lunch

THRIVE, a program of Resource Center’s Family and Community Services Department, hosts its first-ever Family Picnic Potluck for those 50 and older Saturday, July 30, from noon-3 p.m. Resource Center is providing barbecue entrée options from Aloha Hawaiian Barbecue, plus a vegan option and drink. All you need to bring is yourself and a side dish or dessert to share. Register at family@myresourcenter.org and let them know what you are bringing.

Dragging up a brunch

Kenya Blue hosts Giddy Up Drag Brunch, featuring Kenya and a rotating cast, Sunday, July 31, at Concrete Cowboy, 2512 Cedar Springs Road in the Uptown area. The restaurant offers an extensive brunch menu and plenty of other options — a mimosa tower, anyone? — along with the show. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the show starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Call 214-934-1959 for details.