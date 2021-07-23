Friends and family will gather Sunday, July 25, at 5 p.m. for a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of longtime community activist and fundraiser Michael Champion, aka Sable Alexander. The celebration takes place in The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road; doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. The event is presented by The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System, which was founded by Michael and his husband, Bill Lindsey, aka Linze Serrell. The couple created the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System as a way to recognize and honor the talents of drag performers across the state while at the same time raising funds for nonprofit organizations serving the LGBTQ community, and proceeds from the show will benefit the pageant system and LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S., a Fort Worth-based organization serving LGBTQ youth. Michael Champion was a registered nurse and worked as director of nursing at a nursing home. He contracted COVID-19 last November while caring for his patients there and succumbed to the disease in January this year.

Daddy Ersin Presents is bringing two big parties to DFW this weekend, starting Friday night, July 23, with HAMmer Party Dallas, featuring DJ J Warren, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., and continuing Saturday, June 24, with RAM Party Dallas’ Gear Dance Party, featuring DJ Dani Brasil, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Both nights’ events take place at 1350 Manufacturing St., Unit 120, and tickets start at $30. For tickets and information, visit Facebook.com/Events/197416508929349.

Dieseled presents “Valor: The Next Generation of Heroes,” a Cosmic Circuit Party event raising funds to help build housing for homeless LGBTQ youth, on Saturday, July 24, from 10 p.m.-3 a.m., and a poolside party 3-9 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at Aloft Downtown Dallas, 1031 Young St. DJ Cesar Hernandez headlines the Saturday night party, with an opening set by DJ Venturo, and DJ MDMATIAS headlines the Sunday pool party which also features sets by DJ Jamey Boozer and Tyler Moore. Special room rates available at the hotel. Tickets start at $24 and are available only online at Universe.com.

Raquel Blake hosts the Legs & Eggs Drag Brunch at

2 p.m. (doors open at noon) Sunday, July 25, at the Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 S. Akard St. in Dallas. This week’s show features Nayda Montana, Pinche Queen and Lana O’Hara. Tickets are $20-$155. For information visit Facebook.com/LorenzoHotel.

Jenny P hosts the Champagne Drag Brunch at Mr. Misster’s, 3900 Cedar Springs Road, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, featuring an indulgent brunch menu, an expansive champagne selection and a variety of large format bottles. After the show, hang around to party with the queens. Tickets range from $25-$350. For information visit MrMissterDTx.com.