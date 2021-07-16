Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas, toasts “Cheers to Summer,” a virtual beer tasting event benefitting LifeWalk, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16. Tickets are $40, with tamales added on for another $10 and chocolate truffles or bonbons for an extra $15.



SEE THIS

Jurassic World: The Exhibition, on view through Sept. 5 at Grandscape in The Colony, immerses audiences of all ages in interactive scenes inspired by the Jurassic World movie. You get a chance to learn about the actual science of Jurassic World, meet some baby dinos, get up close and personal with those clever girls, the velociraptors, and come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs. Tickets start $34.50 for adults and $24.50 for kids under 16. VIP tickets are also available. Get details and tickets at ShowClix.com/event/Jurassic-World-Exhibition-dallasntnyh3y.

DRINK HERE

Bear Happy Hour at the Round-Up Saloon — with bears, beers and barbecue, oh my — kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. The happy hour features beartender Chris Lopez behind the bar and a raffle for best bear-wear. Masks are required. Visit RoundUpSaloon.com for details.

REMEMBER THEM

The Council of Emperors and Empresses and the members of the United Court of the Lone Star Empire host a State Memorial Service and Fundraiser in member of the late Emperor Maverick, the late Empress Pam Steele and the late Empress Messy Panocha, Saturday, July 17, at The Hidden Door., 5025 Bowser Ave. The memorial ceremony starts at 5 p.m., and will be followed by a fundraising show benefitting AIN (formerly AIDS Interfaith Network). For more information visit Facebook.com/events/802983767272913/.

WATCH THIS

Ochre House Theater, in collaboration with The Dallas Flamenco Festival, presents CURSED!, a new play written and directed by Matthew Posey. CURSED! is a down-and-dirty musical about the biblical prophet Enoch and the Watchers, angels sent by God to teach mankind. It is set in a small shanty town called Babylon, located off Cannery Row in the 1930s. The show will be held at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St., and runs July 22-25 and July 29-Aug. 1, at 8:15 p.m. Visit OchreHouseTheater.org for tickets — $15 — and more information.