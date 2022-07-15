There have been a number of lesbian icons in the entertainment industry who were willing to put their careers on the line and come out back before it was “safe” to do so; Melissa Etheridge, kd lang and Ellen Degeneres come to mind quickly. But singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile came out back in 2002, before she had established herself as a star. These days, though, Carlile’s star is shining brighter than ever, and she’s bringing that light to North Texas this weekend.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter headlines her Beyond These Silent Days tour Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Supporting acts include Lucius and Celisse.

Visit LiveNation.com for details and tickets.

PATTI RETURNS WITH A SPLASH

Longtime host Patti Le Plae Safe returns to The Strip this weekend as a special guest at the July installment of Resource Center’s monthly GayBingo event, this one themed for summer with the title Splish Splash GayBingo and happening Saturday, July 16, from 6-9 p.m. in The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets start at $35 for general admission and are available online at MyResourceCenter.org/GayBingo. If any tickets are still available on Saturday, they go on sale at the box office Saturday at 5 p.m.

DISCO THE HOUSE DOWN

DJ Lord Byron turns on the time machine to take you back to the days of disco and new wave with “Disco vs. Retro: Summer of Love,” Saturday, July 16, at Panoptikon, 109 S. Pearl St. So don your best disco duds and head on down. The party starts at 9 p.m. Get more info at the Facebook event page.

TURN YOURSELF ABOUT

Ain’t nothing hokey- pokey here, but you can see the folks at Round-Up Saloon turn themselves about with Turnabout XXII benefitting the Round-Up Employee Benefit Association (aka REBA). Sassy O’Hara and Michael Little emcee the show, which starts at 8 p.m. at the Round-Up, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Find more details at the bar’s website, RoundUpSaloon.com.