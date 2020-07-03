Addison Kaboom Town. (above) Maybe one of the surest signs that normalcy is returning in some degree might be the return of North Texas’ favorite fireworks show… albeit with a pandemic twist. Addison’s traditional Kaboom Town display, which lights up the sky every July 3, will return this year on a smaller scale: No air show, no party in the park and not even in Addison but an out-of-town location. Nevertheless, you can watch it all from home as the display will be livestreamed on social media. July 3, beginning at

9:30 p.m. AddisonKaboomTown.com.

Disclosure. Movies like The Celluloid Closet turned a light on the portrayal of gay characters throughout cinema history, but the new documentary Disclosure shines its light on an even narrower focus: The presence of transgender characters throughout the history of cinema, with discussions of transmasculinity on screen, cross-dressing for comedy and more. Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Chaz Bono and more provide the context. Now playing on Netflix.

Hamilton. Independence Day: When the Founding Fathers staked their formal withdrawal from the tyranny of England in a great protest. What better way could there be, then, to see a modern interpretation of that volatile, historic period than seeing a different historic document — the generation-defining musical Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s unstoppable live-theater juggernaut was stopped after all, by a tiny virus, but you can celebrate the 4th a day early: A recording of the full live Broadway production will debut for broadcast TV. July 3 on Disney+.