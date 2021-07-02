Uptown Players returns to in-person performances this weekend as they present again the Mark Waldrop/Howard Crabtree musical revue When Pigs Fly, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. This was the first show Uptown Players did back in 2001. In addition to the high quality entertainment we always expect from Uptown Players, this production of When Pigs Fly will also feature original costumes designed and created by Bob Mackie for a planned 2017 revival of the show that, unfortunately, never got off the ground.

DANCE HERE

Are you a daddy? Do you like daddies? Then the place for you this week in Dallas is the DaddyLand Festival, July 2-5. Daddy Central will be the Doubletree Hotel Dallas Market Center, 2015 Market Center Blvd., the host hotel and also the location for the vendor market. The DJ lineup for the weekend includes Aron, Brent Milne, Dani Toro, Moussa, Nina Flowers, Paulo and Seth Breezy. And on Saturday, the daddies take over a Hawaii Falls waterpark for the day. Tickets start at $45 and are available online at Daddyersin.com/daddyland. For more information visit Facebook.com/RamPartyNYC. But come prepared to prove you are safe to party; attendees have to provide either a negative COVID-19 test result, a positive antibodies result or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

CELEBRATE HERE

Get your Independence Day groove on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 & 4, with the Red, White and Groove celebration, in concert with Ishi and Sam Blacky, in the Globe at the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St. The party starts at 6 p.m. each evening. Saturday’s performances include CB Smoove, Tess Vockler in the Globe, with the disco going at The Second Floor. On Sunday, Ishi, Sam Blacky and DJ Mike B are in the Globe, and Red Eye is at The Second Floor. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/Events/331978715193370/ for details.

LEARN HERE

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum continues its Summer Survivor Speaker Series with a presentation Tuesday, July 6, from 1-2 p.m. at the museum, 300 N. Houston St. Mark Jacobs, son of Holocaust survivor Mike Jacobs, will speak, telling the story of how his father, born in Poland in 1925, was confined along with his family in the Ostrowiec ghetto in 1939, before being sent to Nazi concentration camps. Most of Mike Jacobs family — including his parents, two brothers and two sisters — were murdered at the Treblinka death camp. Mike Jacobs survived several camps, including Auschwitz, before being liberated from Mathausen-Gusen II in 1945 by U.S. troops. Visit Facebook.com/dhhrm for more information.

WORK IT HERE

Dallas Theater Center opens its production of Working: A Musical “I Hear America Singing” on Thursday, July 7, at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. The show is adapted from the book by Studs Terkel by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, with additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg and songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodger and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor. Tickets start at $37.50, and tickets and information are available at ATTPAC.org.