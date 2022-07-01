DJs Lord Byron and Red Vamp, pictured, along with DJ Son of Sam will be at the turntables Friday at Panoptikon, the inclusive, alternative disco led by founder Lord Byron, aka Byron Laszlo, that celebrated its 16th anniversary in June. The party starts at 9 p.m. at 108 S. Pearl St., and admission is $10. Check listings for details. (Photo courtesy of Beagleone Photography)

…………

Daddy issues?

Daddy Ersin presents the Daddyland Festival Weekend, already underway and lasting through Sunday, July 3. Host hotel for the weekend is the Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market at 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway, where a vendor market will be open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday night’s Hammer Party starts at 10 p.m. at the South Side Music Hall. Saturday’s schedule includes the Plunge Pool Party/Water Park Edition at Hawaiian Falls in Garland, with the Daddyland Main Event at 10 p.m. at South Side Ballroom. The DirTEA Tea Dance is 2-8 p.m. at Ferris Wheelers on Market Center Boulevard, with the Mega Ram Closing Party from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. back at South Side Music Hall. Get all the details at DaddyErsin.com.

Queerly speaking

The Queer 2 Queer Film Fest theater screenings take place Saturday, July 2, from 2 p.m.-10 p.m., at The Magnolia Lounge (Margo Jones Theater) inside Fair Park, 1121 1st Ave., with online screenings available July 3-9. Tickets for the theater screenings are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and include passes for the online screenings. Visit Queer2QueerFest.com to get all the details.

And we’re walking ….

The first Thursday of July is coming up, and you know what that means: It is time once again for the Cedar Springs Merchants Association’s monthly Wine Walk on The Strip. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m. Get your glass at the tent outside The Round-Up for $10, then stroll The Strip, getting refills at each participating merchant while checking out the shops. You get a raffle ticket with your glass and are entered in a drawing for a gift basket at the end of the night.