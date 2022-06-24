Houston singer Christina Wells makes her way to North Texas this weekend to celebrate Pride with the Sexy Sisters on Sunday, June 26, at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road in Richardson. Doors open at 2 p.m., and then the fun starts at 3 p.m., with Carmella Dubuque, Sienna Silver, Marcus David, Dahlia VonHexx, Linze Serrell, Tony Faye Alexander and Wayne Smith in the live illusion of Cher. They will be accepting cash donations at the door, and proceeds will benefit the North Texas Pride Foundation and the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System.

Shabbot shalom with rainbows

Congregation Beth El Binah celebrates the ancient biblical holiday of Gay Pride Shabbat on Friday, June 24, with Cantor Sheri Allen as a guest. The service starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Atrium of Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road.

Big Pride in Li’l D

Head north on Saturday, June 25, for a chill Pride celebration with Chalk & Chill at Oak Street Draft House, 308 E. Oak St. in Denton. Chalking starts at 8 a.m., and the patio opens at 11 a.m.

Prom -inading proudly

June 25: Shreveport Q-Prom

You can sprinkle a little bit Louisiana flavoring on your Pride by heading over to Shreveport on Saturday, June 25, Shreveport Q-Prom, a safe place for northwest Louisiana’s LGBTQ community to interact, entertain and have fun. ShrevePride hosts at The Supper Club, 610 Commerce St. in Shreveport. Get info and tickets at ShrevePride.com.

Pride under the Stars(light)

Panhandle Pride hosts its Pride Festival 2022 on Saturday, June 25, at the Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive in Amarillo. There will be food trucks, vendors and live music and an Elton John Tribute performed by Kenny Metcalf. The festival starts at 3 p.m., and organizers are asking for a $5 donation at the gate. Get all the details at PanhandlePrideInc.org.

Pride on the Bayou

Houston is famous for its night-time parade through downtown, which steps off Saturday night, June 25. But don’t forget the festival at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St., from 1-6:30 p.m. to get everyone in the party mood. Check HoustonPride365.org for details.

Riverwalk and rainbows

Houston isn’t the only Texas town with a nighttime Pride parade. San Antonio’s Pride parade steps off down Main Street at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Find all the information you need at PrideSanAntonio.org.

Central Texas Proud

Erath County Pride happens Saturday, June 25, from 5-9 p.m. at Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E. College St. in Stephenville. Want more details, check out ErathCountyLGBTQ.org/Pride.

Knowing: It is a vital element in managing one’s own health and a vital element in ending the AIDS epidemic. “Knowing” is also the theme of the 2022 AIDS Walk South Dallas. AIDS Walk South Dallas was founded in 2009 to address the needs of marginalized and low-income communities and individuals impacted by HIV. This year’s festivities begin at 8 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There will be vendors, live entertainment and a variety of activities courtesy of the walk’s community partners. Then the 5K run/walk, which begins and ends at the MLK center, steps off at 10 a.m. Visit the website at AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com for more information and to register.