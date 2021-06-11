DIFFA Dallas hosts a picnic Sunday, June 13, in Klyde Warren Park featuring a DIFFA-curated picnic meal with wine and spirits, adult snow cones, entertainment by DJ Jen Miller and more. See listings for details. (Photo by Cassie Quinn)

PLAY HERE

OUT Fort Worth presents The Alphabet Mafia Field Day and Picnic Saturday, June 12, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Park Pavillion, 2401 University Drive in Fort Worth. There will be music and food trucks and, of course, traditional “field day” games such as a tug-o-war, spoon races, water balloon toss, an obstacle course and more, with teams divided into two brackets — one for teams including children under 18 and a second bracket for teams without members under 18. Those who choose not to compete can take advantage of other activities, including a kid-friendly area with bounce houses.

WATCH THIS

The Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth, continues the Pride Motn party with an appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 contestant Denali Fox, in a show hosted by Frida Monet and Chanel LaMasters, and also featuring Rajah O’Hara — also a Drag Race alum and a contestant in the upcoming Drag Race All Stars Season 6 — and Glam Davenport. Tickets are $20-$100; meet and greet is at 9:30 p.m.; show is at 11 p.m.

WALK THIS

The Tyler area’s LGBTQ community and its allies respond to a recent incident in which someone was verbally assaulted after asking if there were any local LGBTQ bars or drag shows with a Downtown Drag and Pride Walk on Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Tyler Downtown Square. There will be a talent showcase at noon. It’s free to enter and the sound system will be provided.

EAT THIS

Prism Health North Texas presents Cheesemonger’s Faves, an event benefitting LifeWalk 2021 and featuring the gourmet cheeses of Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave. Tickets are $40, and participants get eight cheeses hand-picked by Scardello’s expert cheesemongers, a fresh baguette from Empire Baking Company and a printed guide of each cheese’s profile so they can follow along during the Zoom class on June 17 as the cheesemongers discuss their favorites. Tickets and more info are available at PHNT.org.

