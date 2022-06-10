Summer’s here. And so is Summers — Mystique Summers, that is. Mystique hosts the Disney Drag Brunch on Sunday, June 12, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Troy’s, inside Texas Live!, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road. In addition to Mystique, the event will feature DJ Al Farb, Candi Carroll, Shasta Montana, Kathy O’Connor and Eliza Rocks. General admission and VIP tickets are available through the event’s Facebook page The event is presented by the HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness and the Arlington Museum of Art, and a portion of the proceeds will go to those organizations. The brunch follows Arlington’s first-ever Pride show, happening Saturday, June 11, from noon-4 p.m. at the HELP Center, 602 E. South St., with drag shows at 1 and 3 p.m. Admission to the Pride party is free.

……………..

Pride don’t stop!

Dallas Pride weekend kept everybody in the proud party spirit last weekend, but don’t think the fun is over! They don’t call it Pride “Month” for nothing, and Texans are making the most of it. Here’s some info to help you make your Pride plans for this weekend, then check our calendar listings — in print and online — to see what’s coming up the rest of the month.

Longview Pride

Pride East Texas Longview Pride Festival is Saturday, June 11, from 2-8 p.m.at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview, at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

Arlington Pride

Celebrate Arlington’s first-ever LGBTQ Pride event on Saturday, June 11, from noon-4 p.m. at the HELP Center for LGEBT Health and Wellness, 602 E. South St. The event is hosted by the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Council and will include live music, music by DJ Al Farb, drag performances, food, drinks and games. Check out the photo on Page 30 for info on the Disney Drag Brunch happening Sunday, June 12.

Grayson County Pride

Grayson County Pride happens Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek Drive in Sherman. You can shop local vendors and small businesses and enjoy entertainment and bands at the main pavilion, food trucks, water slide, Grayson County Pride merch pop-up shop and more.

Pride Night Lights Rave

Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, hosts Pride Night Lights Rave at 10 p.m. on Saturday,

June 11.

Bastrop Pride

Dallas Voice received word after press deadline that two Bastrop venues have cancelled Pride-related drag shows. This is not confirmed. Check DallasVoice.com for details.

……………..

The Dallas Arts District shows its Pride with the Pride Block Party on Friday, June 17, from 6 p.m.-midnight. Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher and the Crow Museum join Resource Center, The Dallas Way, Human Rights Campaign, VisitDallas and Uptown Players to put on a party you don’t want to miss.