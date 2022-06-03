Folks in the northern part of DFW are just as proud and just as ready to celebrate as anybody, and Carrollton Pride is the proof. Carrollton is home to many diverse communities, and all of those people are invited to celebrate together on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W. Hebron Parkway. There will be vendor booths, food, music and more. Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

…………………

Is there an Echo in here?

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, hosts Pride at the Echo, presented by Live Nation, on Friday, June 3, an all-ages event featuring DJ Level, Josephine Ohara Andrews, Taylor Summers, Jade Summers, Kandy Cayne, Mulan Alexander and Raquel Blake. And the icing on top? DVtv’s newest addition, Larry the Fairy is event coordinator. Tickets are $10, available online at Concerts.LiveNation.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Let’s get riotous!

Dress as you are. Express yourself. No Judgments: That’s the mantra driving the Pink Cellophane Club Party happening from 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, through 2 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at Ruins, the Deep Ellum cocktail bar and live music venue located at 2653 Commerce St. Crystal Queer Riot, Lady Vanity Roux and Ruins are joining together to host a Pride party that will feature music by DJ Lady Vanity Roux and a special appearance by Hermajestie The Hung, the whimsical, horrifying, defiant and seductive performance artist who “unapologetically articulates the Afro-Queer Experience, transcends the gender binary and transports audiences to another dimension.” This is an LGBTQ Pride party for those 21 and up. Tickets start at $10. See the Facebook event page for more info.

Gonna spin you right ’round

Back in the day, if you wanted to find all the best dance music all in one place, there was only one place to look: Oak Lawn Records. Next Friday, June 10, The New Beat, Lizard Lounge Presents, Robotiko Rejekto and Trees Dallas present The Oak Lawn Records Reunion, featuring C.C.C.P., T-4-2, Microchip League and Lesson Seven Live. You’ll find all the Oak Lawn Classic bands performing in Dallas for the first time in decades. It’s a one-night-only throwback to Dallas history, and it all starts at 7 p.m. at Trees, 2709 Elm St. General admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $65. Check out the Facebook event page for details.

For more than 30 years now, The Women’s Chorus of Dallas has been helping to ensure that women’s voices are heard by helping promote strength, diversity and empowerment of women through music. On Saturday, June 4, TWCD hosts “DIVAS,” its signature fundraising cabaret event, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sammons Center for the Arts, 3630 Harry Hines Blvd. Party in style with dessert, drinks and a silent auction full of fabulous finds — and, of course, amazing music — and help TWCD keep raising their melodic voices for the next 30 years and beyond. Tickets start at $50; purchase tickets and find more information online at TheWomensChorusOfDallas.com.