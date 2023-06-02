Pride Month 2023 has arrived! And however you want to celebrate, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has something for you. It all starts tonight with MetroBall, featuring Debbie Gibson, Kristine W and Jada Pinkett Fox, at S4. On Saturday, the 40th annual Dallas Pride celebration kicks off with the Music Festival in Fair Park, while Carrollton Pride-HumanTexas offers an afternoon of fun at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church. FC Dallas celebrates Pride at its game against Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. On Sunday, the legendary Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade happens at Fair Park, followed by Spectrum Dallas Tea Dance at S4 and FurBall: Pride Edition at The Nines. You want more? There’s plenty more. Just check out the calendar listings to Plan Your Week.

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents Divas! a fundraiser featuring the full chorus, small groups and solos with a champagne VIP reception on June 2 at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. at Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tickets range from $65-150. Visit TWCD.org for information.