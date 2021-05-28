Pulp Fiction, starring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, screens Sunday, May 30, at Dallas Heritage Village as part of the Rooftop Cinema series. See listings for details.

Read this

Gay author Wes Mongo Jolley has released his first novel, an epic three-part supernatural thriller called The Last Handful of Clover, on Patreon. Read about the author and his story about a recently-deceased man trying to save his husband — and Salt Lake City — from the ire of the angry dead on page 16 of this issue of Dallas Voice.

Watch this

The Netflix comedy series Special tells the story of Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy, and his quest to “rewrite his identity and go after the life he wants.” The second and final season of the series, starring Ryan O’Connell and based on his memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, is available now, and you can read an interview with O’Connell on page 10 of this issue of Dallas Voice.

Listen to this

The Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

Dance to this

The DIRTea Tea Dance Party featuring international DJ GSP, begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at 1950 Market Center Blvd. Break out your best summer attire, from shorts and sneakers to shades, and don’t forget the tanning lotion!