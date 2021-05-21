Alicia Graf Mack, dean and director of the Juilliard School, will be the featured guest artist at Dallas Black Dance Theater’s Spring celebration, streaming for 7 p.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. See listings for details.

………………

GAY AGENDA

Snack on this

If you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, check out Krafty Kween Lio Botello’s goodies at Facebook.com/KraftyKweenByLio. He’s got everything from cakes to cupcakes to cake pops — even cakecicles! Read more about Lio and his partner, singer/songwriter Kam Ross in this week’s Dallas Voice cover story, “Power Couple.”

Discuss this

The HRC DFW Federal Club holds a virtual mixer Friday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m., which will feature a discussion on how allies can become strategic players in advocating for and advancing the interests of oppressed and marginalized communities. Led by Sara Brummel, North America inclusion and diversity learning and development lead for Accenture, the discussion will include an explanation on the difference between allyship, accomplice(ship) and advocacy. Register at HRCDFW2021May.eventbrite.com. The confirmation email will include Zoom login information.

Mix here

AIN hosts a Gallery Night, its first mixer and fundraiser of 2021 on Thursday, May 27, from 6-9 p.m., at 1604 Main St. in downtown Dallas. The event features the portraiture and still life work of photographer Brendan Blaney, which draws inspiration from the Dutch masters and focuses on light and composition. The evening starts at La Tarte Tropezienne where attendees can get a glass of champagne and a bite to bring to the gallery. A percentage of purchases at La Tarte Tropezienne and of Blaney’s work benefits the clients and communities of AIN. Visit Facebook.com/events/135370881915776.

Read these

Award-winning author Robin Stevenson has written more than 25 books overall, including four books about Pride, each written with a specific audience in mind — from tots to tweens and teens. Pride Colors is a board book for the youngest young’uns about the meaning of the colors in the Pride flag; Pride Puppy is for toddlers and focuses on a family’s trip to the Pride parade. Then comes Pride: The Celebration and the Struggle, a booked aimed at the tween group that explains the history of Pride, and When You Get the Chance is a young adult book about teenage cousins on a road trip to Toronto Pride. Mombian columnist Dana Rudolph talks about each book, with comments from the author at Pride for all ages.