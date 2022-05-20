Put on your cutest t-shirt and shorts set, lace up your Keds and head on over to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge parking lot (at Gulden Lane and Singleton Avenue) on Saturday, May 21, for Strides for Equality, the annual 5K walk supporting the Human Rights Campaign. The walk starts at 9 a.m., and after you have finished, you can trot right across the street to Trinity Groves for brunch on the patio. The $35 registration fee includes an annual HRC membership. For more information email membership@HRCDFW.org.

……………..

Seeing Red

For those of us who have been around the Dallas LGBTQ community for a couple of years — ok, ok: more than 30 years — the phrase “red dress party” brings up memories of days long gone by when a bearded comedy queen (and Dallas Voice columnist) named Heda Quote, along with her equally bearded buddies Louella Lye and Butchella, staged their annual fundraiser for HIV/AIDS service organizations. These days the dresses are just as red, but the makeup may be a bit more sophisticated as The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence present the Red Dress Gala, their premiere event designed to raise funds and awareness for local HIV/AIDS service organizations. This year’s event — coming back after a pandemic pause — is Saturday, May 21, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. AnaLee Pleasured will emcee, and DJ Jamey Boozer spins the sounds for a night of music, dancing, charity and fun, all benefitting the Greg Dolgener Memorial AIDS Fund. Visit DFWRedDress.org for details.

O-69

What could be more spiritually refreshing than an evening of Bingo with that vision of godly beauty, Sister Helen Holy herself! Well, grab your finest fascinator and head on over to Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, 3014 Oak Lawn Ave., for Church Hat Bingo, Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. A suggested donation of $20, benefitting the CMA Dallas Conference, gets you in for the best church hat contest, a 50/50 raffle, light bites, refreshments and, of course, Bingo. Visit Facebook.com/CMADallasConference for more info.

Dragging for a cause

Life’s a drag. Now softball is a drag, too. And neither one of those things is a bad thing — at least not when the drag in question is the Pegasus Slowpitch Softball Association Drag Pageant. The pageant hits the stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Proceeds benefit the Dallas teams competing in the Gay Softball World Series, coming to Dallas Aug. 29-Sept. 3, and a local charity. Visit DallasPSSA.org for details.