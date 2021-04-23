SAT 04.24

(above) Mikey Abrams of Texas Pride Reality and Madeline Collins host “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” a free, outdoor family-friendly and socially-distanced event, with four-legged family members also welcome. Registration for the event is free, and those who register are entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card. Visit facebook.com/events/822691918456914/ for more information and for the link to register. 1-4 p.m., at Hoblitzelle Park, 7500 Red River Drive in Plano.

SUN 04.25

Help North Texas Pride Foundation crown the new King and Queen of Drag at the King and Queen Pageant Brunch at El Noa Noa Tex-Mex restaurant. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. There will be entertainment, live and silent auctions, door prizes and great Tex-Mex food. In honor of the 2020 Queen, Sable Alexander, who died earlier this year of COVID-19, everyone attending will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking; temperatures will be taken at the door, and hand sanitizer will be available. Contestants and entertainers will be wearing masks, and all safety standards will be enforced. Tickets are $30. Visit facebook.com/events/488661758819960/ for information

and reservations. El Noa Noa Tex-Mex Restaurant, 1915 N. Central Expressway; doors open at 1 p.m., show begins 2 p.m.

April 29

Black Tie Dinner kicks off its 2021 fundraising year — leading up to the 40th annual BTD — with a digital event announcing this year’s theme, beneficiaries and more. 6 p.m.; watch online at facebook.com/BlackTieDinner or at BlackTie.org.