FRI 04.16

Turtle Creek Chorale (above) kicks off its 41st season with the virtual cabaret, “Leavin’ On A Jet Plane,” streaming on YouTube and Facebook, a performance featuring all your favorite chorale singers and Chloe Agnew. So grab a beverage, buckle up and prepare for takeoff with the Turtles. 7 p.m. online at YouTube.com/channel/UC0ghG_1jRc7WIWVEODkDzEQ or on the TCC Facebook page; for information email info@TurtleCreek.org.

THU 04.22

Family Equality hosts LookingOUT: Together for LGBTQ+ Families, a virtual event to honor “where we’ve been and where we’re headed as a movement, starring award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter, with appearances by Dan Bukatinsky, Alec Mapa, Jim Obergefell and Family Equality CEO Stacey Stevenson. RSVP at Donate.FamilyEquality.org.

SAT 04.17

Easter may have already come and gone, but you can enjoy some eggs and check out some legs with the Legs & Eggs Drag Brunch, hosted by Raquel Blake and with special guests Pinche Queen, Ariel Diamond and Giscelle, and sounds by DJ Danny Dash Andrews. St. Francis Pub, 2555 Inwood Road, Ste. 143; doors open at noon; show starts at 2 p.m.; call 469-507-5759 for reservations.