04.12

(above) Prism Health North Texas is partnering with Padilla Gallery to host an online art auction of curated pieces by local artists. Artworks up for auction span various styles and multiple mediums, including oils, resin and photography. Featured artists include: Daniel Padilla, Christina Yielding, Ginger Fox, Jay Maggio, Chris Babb, Shirley Schleuse, Patrick Crowe and Adam Deviney. Bidding closes at 7 p.m. on Monday. Secure.Qgiv.com/Event/artauction/register

04.09

Bruce Wood Dance presents CRAFT, cocktails and choreography with guest artist Omar Roman de Jesus and Bruce Wood Dance company members from 7-8 p.m. Free. Register at BruceWoodDance.org.

04.10

Join the Dallas Public Library for its monthly LGBTQ book club that meets the second Saturday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This month’s book is The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, a reimagining of Homer’s The Iliad. Register at DallasLibrary.LibraryMarket.com/Events/Queer-Reads-Book-Club-3.