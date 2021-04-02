04.02

(above) The Ivy Tavern introduces a new 8-drink menu from Greenbar Distilleries at its Inclusive Happy Hour, with $2 of every drink purchased donated to Black Tie Dinner. The Ivy Tavern has 5,000 square feet of outdoor patio — plenty of room for safe social distancing. 5-7:30 p.m. at The Ivy Tavern, 5334 Lemmon Ave. For information email PR@BlackTie.org.

04.03

Echo Theater celebrates its 23rd anniversary with a fundraiser and a screening of The Other Felix by Reina Hardy, a play on film produced in partnership with Shakespeare Dallas. Watch in person — outdoors and with all COVID-19 safety precautions observed — or watch at home with on demand streaming. 7:30 p.m. at Bath House Cultural Center Outdoor Lakeshore Patio. Tickets are $25: for information visit EchoTheatre.org.

04.03

Firedancers Texas are holding a drive-thru food and clothing drive to gather non-perishable food items and clothing donations for those in need. Just put your donations in the trunk of your vehicle, drive up and pop open the trunk and Firedancer volunteers will do the rest. For a list of needed items, visit MyResourceCenter.org or AustinStreet.org. 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser.