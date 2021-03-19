03.19

(above) The Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington kicks off Coronation XLI weekend, with the “Under the Big Top” theme, with the In Town/Out of Town Show and awards presentations. At Club Reflection, 6-11 p.m.; admission is free.(Coronation takes place Saturday night, March 20, at The Urban Cowboy Saloon, but the event is sold out. To be placed on a waiting list email coronation@icfwa.org.)

03.25

In the fall of 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico (leading to the infamous “Trump throwing paper towels” incident). At the same time, on the other side of North America, wildfires ravaged Santa Rosa, Calif. The film Fire and Flood: Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Changes, being screened online by the Dallas Public Library, tells those two stories through the voices of LGBTQ people who lived through them and were part of the community response. Free; 7-8 p.m. followed by discussion, at Dallas Public Library Online. Register at DallasLibrary.librarymarket.com/events/fire-flood-film-discussion.

03.24

Born Sports League, a nonprofit organization, kicks off its Sand Volleyball Spring 2021season. The season includes games each Wednesday through May 12, with recreational and competitive divisions. For information email info@bornsportsleague.com; play starts each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Foro Sports Club, 14725 Preston Road.