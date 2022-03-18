Pull on your favorite boots and scoot on over to The Red Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, for BootScootin’ Gay Bingo, the March installment of the monthly fundraising fun time Saturday night, March 19. Tickets start at $35 each for general admission, and preferred seating and VIP tickets are also available. Get yours online at Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo, or at the door on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget your mask; COVID protocols will be enforced.

Theater, unexpected

We all know that Sue Ellen’s is the go-to spot for live music and to hang out with all the coolest women in Dallas. But now it is also the place to be to see the premiere of a new play for women, about women, by women. No Second Chances, a play directed by Noelle Carmen “about the moment your soul recognizes someone you loved deeply in another life.” Catch it March 18-20 and March 25-27, at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. Admission is free; just register at EventBrite.com/e/no-second-chances-a-queerqast-production-tickets-218596998507.

Dance by the light of the moon

Once in a blue moon a special event comes along that you don’t want to miss. Blue Moon Dance for women only happens every month on the third Saturday, but you sure don’t want to miss it, either. Get foot-loose and fancy free from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 19, at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820, Ste. 140, in Fort Worth. Admission is $10, and it’s BYOB.

Crown royalty

Don your gayest apparel and fanciest finery for the royal to-do Saturday, March 19, when United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Coronation XLII at The Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth. Doors open at 5 p.m., and food service begins at 5:30 p.m. Coronation starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65, available online at EventBrite.com/e/coronation-42-a-masquerade-ball-a-night-of-leather-and-glamour-tickets-243698527857. You can check out Facebook.com/events/1664278027120791 for more info.

Iconic

What becomes a legend most? As Tasha Kohl, because she is legendary! Tasha Kohl presents Icon, The Show on Sunday, March 20, in the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m., featuring Charity Case, Mimi Marks, Liquor Mini, Cassie Nova and, of course, the icon herself, Tasha Kohl.