FRI 03.12

(above) Teatro Dallas begins its three-part outdoor performance series, DESmodernidad, with CONTROL, a short film depicting the Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas during the summer of 2020. The screening will be followed by a percussive electronica performance by HDAD, and Elaine’s Jamaican Kitchen will provide refreshments. 8 p.m. at Ash Studios, 3203 Ash Lane; tickets and information at TeatroDallas.org.

FRI-SAT 03.12-13

Here they come to save the day! Bianca Del Rio and the super queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are bringing their mission to save the world from 2020 (and the first few months of 2021) to North Texas with Drive ’N Drag, a live show with Jumbotron LED screens, a concert-quality light show, gourmet food trucks and more, and featuring Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and, of course, Bianca Del Rio. (Read our interview with Plastique Tiara in this week’s Dallas Voice, and pick up your copy at the show.) 7 p.m. both nights at Irving Mall, 3880 Irving Mall. For information and tickets visit Facebook.com/events/680878252551848.

FRI-SAT 03.12-13

Gay magician Michael Carbonaro takes to Zoom to present his family-friendly interactive magic show, Live From Space — not from OUTER space, but from a secret space (which might be his garage). Settle in and buckle up for an evening of bizarre fun that lets you go from watching the show to being IN the show. 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Saturday; Tickets are $25, available through Eventbrite.com via MichaelCarbonaro.com.