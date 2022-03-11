Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Star Michaels, along with Gloria Devine, emcee Kandy Aisle, DJ and radio personality Al Farb and Melanie Dutton will be providing the entertainment at Legacy Under the Sea, Legacy Care’s signature fundraising event, set ofr Saturday, March 12, from 7-11 p.m. at Seven for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Ste. 107. Tickets start at $50 and are available at LegacyUnderTheSea.eventbrite.com.

Musically speaking

This weekend is gonna be a great one for music fans across the spectrum, starting Friday, with Sir Elton John’s rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at the American Airlines Center. For all you fans of classic rock, Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship perform Saturday night, March 12, at Straus Square. For a more classical sound experience, check out Dallas Opera’s presentation of Flight, Jonathan Dove’s opera set in an airport lounge after all flights in and out are cancelled due to a storm. And for those of you who need a little levitating, Dua Lipa brings her Future Nostalgia Tour to the American Airlines Center on Sunday, March 13. Check the calendar listings for details on each show.

The wearin’ of the green

Retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki leads the way as grand marshal of the 41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade — the largest St. Paddy’s Day parade in the southwest — on Saturday, March 12, stepping off down Greenville Avenue at 11 a.m., with a festival from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and a concert at 5 p.m. at Energy Square. So don your green finery and pucker up to kiss some Irish.

Shop funky

Sure, it’s easy to run out to your local big box story when you need to purchase a gift or maybe something for your home or yourself. It’s even easier to hop online and order from the internet big box. But if you are looking for something unique, fresh, vintage, handmade — funky, if you will — then you don’t want to miss the 14th annual Funky Finds Spring Fling, Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall, 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive in Fort Worth. The market — open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday — features “200-plus makers and pickers selling their own unique funky creations and finds.” Oh, and to make it even better, the indoor event is free and pet-friendly, and Saving Hope Animal Rescue will be there both days with furry friends to adopt.